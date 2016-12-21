Mary-Jane Foster gets new job, plans to leave town
Two-time mayoral contender Mary-Jane Foster has been hired as the new president and chief executive officer of Interval House in Hartford, and says she expects to eventually move to that city. The organization provides support to domestic violence victims.
