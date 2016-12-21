Man Shot To Death In Bridgeport Early On Christmas Eve
A 27-year-old man was shot to death on North Avenue in Bridgeport early Saturday, according to NBC Connecticut. The victim, who was not identified, was declared dead at the scene of the shooting, near an AutoZone and a Popeye's, according to NBC Connecticut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep...
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|superman casoria
|Dec 23
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|Dec 23
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC