Man Shot To Death In Bridgeport Early On Christmas Eve

A 27-year-old man was shot to death on North Avenue in Bridgeport early Saturday, according to NBC Connecticut. The victim, who was not identified, was declared dead at the scene of the shooting, near an AutoZone and a Popeye's, according to NBC Connecticut.

