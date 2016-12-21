Man pleads not guilty to raping woman...

Man pleads not guilty to raping woman after finding her dog

There are 1 comment on the Norwalk Citizen News story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Man pleads not guilty to raping woman after finding her dog.

A Connecticut man has pleaded not guilty to raping an 18-year-old neighbor after finding and returning her lost dog. The Connecticut Post reports that 30-year-old Robert Rivera , of Bridgeport, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of sexual assault and unlawful restraint.

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

392

Stratford, CT

#1 Yesterday
Guilty as charge. Give the thug life in jail.
Bridgeport, CT

