Koo expands and brings new dining con...

Koo expands and brings new dining concept to Danbury

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

LiQing "Danny" Lin, 36, owner of Koo Restaurant in Danbury, with her daughter, Sofia, 10, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Koo has undergone renovations recently and added Korean grill concept to its offerings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mitt Romney Purchases Kneepads & Meets With Pre... 11 hr Ahab the Arab 42
News The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ... 11 hr Ahab the Arab 8
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City 11 hr Ahab the Arab 6
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 12 hr Ahab the Arab 9
the real truth about the jews 12 hr Ahab the Arab 2
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... 12 hr Ahab the Arab 2
News Gas prices jump again 12 hr Ahab the Arab 4
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,150 • Total comments across all topics: 277,446,596

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC