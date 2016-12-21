Giving Fund: 10 neighbors who need your help in 2017
The year 2017 is causing anxiety for some of our neighbors who are facing homelessness, fleeing abusive partners, or, in one case, confronting the prospect of giving birth while still in high school. So far, 111 Connecticut Post readers - plus an employee group of 100 - have responded to similar needs by giving more than $23,500 and meeting all 50 requests that have been published so far in this year's installment of the Giving Fund , a partnership between this paper and local charities.
