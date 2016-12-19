Get ready for another mild Christmas in Connecticut
There are 2 comments on the WTNH story from Monday Dec 19, titled Get ready for another mild Christmas in Connecticut. In it, WTNH reports that:
More often than not in the past five years, the weather has been relatively warm in Connecticut on Christmas day in Connecticut. You probably remember the record warmth at the Shoreline last year, with highs in the 60s.
#1 Thursday
Good. ..it will make traveling easy
Since: Dec 15
392
#2 Yesterday
No new snow for Christmas. It is a shame.
