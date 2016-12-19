Get ready for another mild Christmas ...

Get ready for another mild Christmas in Connecticut

There are 2 comments on the WTNH story from Monday Dec 19, titled Get ready for another mild Christmas in Connecticut. In it, WTNH reports that:

More often than not in the past five years, the weather has been relatively warm in Connecticut on Christmas day in Connecticut. You probably remember the record warmth at the Shoreline last year, with highs in the 60s.

BPT

Roslindale, MA

#1 Thursday
Good. ..it will make traveling easy

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

392

Stratford, CT

#2 Yesterday
No new snow for Christmas. It is a shame.
