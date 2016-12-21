Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St....

Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge

There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from Thursday, titled Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

Mayor Joe Ganim stands on the former Congress Street road and drawbridge in Bridgeport, Conn., on Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016. Ganim is pledging to try and rebuild the torn down bridge, possibly with a causeway, to better connect the East Side to downtown.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
BPT

Stratford, CT

#1 Friday
This MUST Be done for downtown to work
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage... 20 hr BPT 1
News Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep... 20 hr BPT 1
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... Fri BPT 1
News State Disciplines Six Nurses Fri BPT 1
superman casoria Fri Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City Fri Samuels Furnace Man 4
superman casoria Fri Samuels Furnace Man 5
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,596

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC