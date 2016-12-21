Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from Thursday, titled Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:
Mayor Joe Ganim stands on the former Congress Street road and drawbridge in Bridgeport, Conn., on Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016. Ganim is pledging to try and rebuild the torn down bridge, possibly with a causeway, to better connect the East Side to downtown.
#1 Friday
This MUST Be done for downtown to work
