Fire-damaged building will be torn down in Bridgeport

Fire-damaged building will be torn down in Bridgeport

There are 4 comments on the Connecticut Post story from Monday Dec 19, titled Fire-damaged building will be torn down in Bridgeport. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

A blighted Stratford Avenue building that was the scene of a catastrophic fire will be coming down today, creating space for new development. The four-story building that once housed the Petteway Store , at 1081 Stratford Avenue, will be demolished this morning at 9 a.m., with Mayor Joe Ganim and East Side neighborhood leaders looking on.

BPT

Stratford, CT

#1 Monday Dec 19
Ganim was good at getting rid of blight

Samuels Furnace Man

I went by there today and saw Pops and the rest of the building coming down. I was surprised... I wonder if anything will go up in its place. I was stuck in slow moving traffic (read, idiots who remain still when light turns green) and I noticed all the F'd-up looking people and the garbage, the vacant lots, etc.
Why isn't this neighborhood working at all? My guess is there is simply too high a concentration of ghetto mentality and dysfunctional people.

BPT

Stratford, CT

#3 Wednesday Dec 21
Samuels Furnace Man wrote:
I went by there today and saw Pops and the rest of the building coming down. I was surprised... I wonder if anything will go up in its place. I was stuck in slow moving traffic (read, idiots who remain still when light turns green) and I noticed all the F'd-up looking people and the garbage, the vacant lots, etc.
Why isn't this neighborhood working at all? My guess is there is simply too high a concentration of ghetto mentality and dysfunctional people.
it's always been that way....at least in my lifetime

America Gentleman Sam

Maybe it will end up as a empty lot. That is too bad.

Bridgeport, CT

