Fire-damaged building will be torn down in Bridgeport
There are 4 comments on the Connecticut Post story from Monday Dec 19, titled Fire-damaged building will be torn down in Bridgeport. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:
A blighted Stratford Avenue building that was the scene of a catastrophic fire will be coming down today, creating space for new development. The four-story building that once housed the Petteway Store , at 1081 Stratford Avenue, will be demolished this morning at 9 a.m., with Mayor Joe Ganim and East Side neighborhood leaders looking on.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
|
#1 Monday Dec 19
Ganim was good at getting rid of blight
|
Since: Feb 16
321
Location hidden
|
#2 Tuesday Dec 20
I went by there today and saw Pops and the rest of the building coming down. I was surprised... I wonder if anything will go up in its place. I was stuck in slow moving traffic (read, idiots who remain still when light turns green) and I noticed all the F'd-up looking people and the garbage, the vacant lots, etc.
Why isn't this neighborhood working at all? My guess is there is simply too high a concentration of ghetto mentality and dysfunctional people.
|
#3 Wednesday Dec 21
it's always been that way....at least in my lifetime
|
Since: Dec 15
392
|
#4 Yesterday
Maybe it will end up as a empty lot. That is too bad.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|15 hr
|BPT
|1
|superman casoria
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|superman casoria
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Armed man with child arrested after standoff in...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC