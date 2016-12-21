Fairfield police: Employee stole cars...

Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from dealership

There are 1 comment on the Westport News story from Friday, titled Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from dealership. In it, Westport News reports that:

Angel Cruz, an employee of the dealership, gave officers a statement that did not match up with surveillance footage after the Hondas were reported missing in late April, according to police. A tip this summer helped officers locate one of the stolen cars at Cruz's residence on Ruth Street in Bridgeport, police said.

BPT

Stratford, CT

#1 Friday
Brings the stolen car to his house. ...duh
Bridgeport, CT

