There are on the Westport News story from Friday, titled Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from dealership. In it, Westport News reports that:

Angel Cruz, an employee of the dealership, gave officers a statement that did not match up with surveillance footage after the Hondas were reported missing in late April, according to police. A tip this summer helped officers locate one of the stolen cars at Cruz's residence on Ruth Street in Bridgeport, police said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Westport News.