Cops: Bridgeport woman shoplifted, used fake name
Sharifa Burnett, 31, of Bridgeport, was charged with had taken merchandise valued at a total of $480 out of AC Moore Store without paying for it, Orange police said. Sharifa Burnett, 31, of Bridgeport, was charged with had taken merchandise valued at a total of $480 out of AC Moore Store without paying for it, Orange police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitt Romney Purchases Kneepads & Meets With Pre...
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|42
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|6
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|2
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|2
|Gas prices jump again
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC