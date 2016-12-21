Community provides family with gifts ...

Community provides family with gifts after mother's death

The family of a Bridgeport woman who recently died of a heart attack got a special surprise on Saturday: Christmas presents. Foster's wife, 23-year-old Alicia Leachman, died earlier this month, leaving Foster to raise a large family by himself.

