Claytor picking up STEAM
Seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher Diane Isaac sets up her classroom at the new Geraldine Claytor Magnet School in Bridgeport, Conn. on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|5 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Happy New Year
|5 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Bridgeport: New non-profit to unify major housi...
|5 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|5 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|36
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Mayor Ganim takes stock of first year
|Sun
|BPT
|2
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC