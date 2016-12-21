City Buildings Will Be Going Off The Grid In Bridgeport

The city of Bridgeport moved one step closer to going off the grid Wednesday, as city leaders unveiled work on a new generator system that will power City Hall, Police Headquarters, Eisenhower Senior Center and other downtown buildings. The new 'microgrid' generator will mean the lights and heat will stay on in the event of strong storms like those that have shut down power in city buildings in recent years, Mayor Joe Ganim said.

