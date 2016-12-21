City Buildings Will Be Going Off The Grid In Bridgeport
The city of Bridgeport moved one step closer to going off the grid Wednesday, as city leaders unveiled work on a new generator system that will power City Hall, Police Headquarters, Eisenhower Senior Center and other downtown buildings. The new 'microgrid' generator will mean the lights and heat will stay on in the event of strong storms like those that have shut down power in city buildings in recent years, Mayor Joe Ganim said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitt Romney Purchases Kneepads & Meets With Pre...
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|42
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|6
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|2
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|2
|Gas prices jump again
|4 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC