Capital Prep Harbor School opened Monday August 24, 2015, in downtown Bridgeport.

The state may be eyeing a billion dollar deficit and appealing a court decision that labels its funding of public education is unconstitutional but that isn't stopping it from putting out the call for more charter schools. The state Department of Education put out a request for proposals on Tuesday, seeking applications for new state and local charter schools during 2017.

