Bridgeport releases new interim schools chief contract
The city school board will pay its interim schools superintendent $136,000 for the seven month it is anticipated she will serve in the job. Aresta Johnson , who was an assistant superintendent until being tapped for the job, will also get reimbursed for mileage, use of a laptop computer and cell phone.
