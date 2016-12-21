Bridgeport opens warming shelters
With a cold wind chill and temperatures expected to dip into the 20s tonight, the city has opened warming centers. In addition, the United Congregational Church located at 877 Park Ave. will serve as an overflow shelter for anyone in need of a warm shelter during the extreme cold temperatures expected to impact the region for the next two days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man allegedly punched two men in Fai...
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|Mitt Romney Purchases Kneepads & Meets With Pre...
|Thu
|Ahab the Arab
|42
|The thirty-seven solar panels on Susan Young's ...
|Thu
|Ahab the Arab
|8
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|Thu
|Ahab the Arab
|6
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|Thu
|Ahab the Arab
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Thu
|Ahab the Arab
|2
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Thu
|Ahab the Arab
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC