Bridgeport men nabbed in shoplifting at Milford mall
Two Bridgeport man have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting at the Lids Locker Room store in the Connecticut Post mall Wednesday evening. Officer Joseph Dempsey says one of the man fled from police and was later captured by a police K-9 team.
