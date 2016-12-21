Bridgeport Library Board's autonomy has fans, detractors
City Council members have threatened to punish the Library Board over its recent decision to fire Library Director Scott Hughes . There was even an online petition circulated - signed by 295 people - to totally purge the board and start from scratch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|2 hr
|Slim
|5
|Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage...
|2 hr
|Slim
|3
|Gas prices jump again
|2 hr
|Slim
|2
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|11 hr
|BPT
|7
|the real truth about the jews
|Sun
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep...
|Dec 24
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC