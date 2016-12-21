Bridgeport Firm Builds Stellar Sets For Broadway Shows, Victoria's Secret
Global Scenic Services Inc. in Bridgeport built this 74-foot front half of a pirate ship for "Peter Pan Live!" which aired on NBC. Global Scenic Services Inc. in Bridgeport built a 14-foot pink dog covered in glitter, that Katy Perry could ride on in her stage entrance for the "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show."
