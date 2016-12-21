Bridgeport Artist Makes His Point With Pencils
Dalton Ghetti talks to people at the unveiling of his 9/11 exhibit at the New Britain Museum of American Art. Guests peer in for a close view of Dalton Ghetti's work at the New Britain Museum of American Art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|superman casoria
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|superman casoria
|21 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Armed man with child arrested after standoff in...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC