Big weather changes are on the way
A changing weather pattern will bring a chance for snow on Thursday, but how much you'll see depends on where you live and the path of a still-forming storm. Danbury could get from 2 to 3 inches during the day on Thursday, the National Weather Service says, while shoreline communities from Milford to Stamford can expect less than an inch.
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City
|3 hr
|Slim
|5
|Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage...
|3 hr
|Slim
|3
|Gas prices jump again
|3 hr
|Slim
|2
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|12 hr
|BPT
|7
|the real truth about the jews
|Sun
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep...
|Dec 24
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
