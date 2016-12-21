Big weather changes are on the way

Connecticut Post

A changing weather pattern will bring a chance for snow on Thursday, but how much you'll see depends on where you live and the path of a still-forming storm. Danbury could get from 2 to 3 inches during the day on Thursday, the National Weather Service says, while shoreline communities from Milford to Stamford can expect less than an inch.

