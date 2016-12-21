Armed man with child arrested after s...

Armed man with child arrested after standoff in Trumbull

There are 1 comment on the Connecticut Post story from Thursday Dec 22, titled Armed man with child arrested after standoff in Trumbull. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

A standoff between police and a man barricaded in his home with a handgun and a 2 year-old child ended with the man's arrest early Thursday after several hours. Eric Dunn , 31, of Hurd Road was taken into custody just before 6 a.m., five hours after the incident began, He is charged with assault and held on a $100,000 bond pending arraignment later today at Superior Court in Bridgeport.

America Gentleman Sam

Since: Dec 15

Stratford, CT

#1 Thursday
Happy that the child was not hurt.
