American Family Care opens largest Connecticut facility
American Family Care Urgent Care is celebrating the grand opening of its second Bridgeport clinic with a holiday food drive to benefit the Bridgeport Rescue Mission. Bridgeport Rescue Mission serves hungry, homeless or addicted men, women and children throughout coastal Fairfield County, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
