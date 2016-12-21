AAA Honors Wilton Police Force For Traffic Safety Achievements
Wilton Police Officer Eric Patenude and the greater Wilton Police Department were honored by AAA Northeast recently during a luncheon at Testo's restaurant in Bridgeport. Patenude was recognized for his efforts to enforce traffic safety laws and his many DUI, drug and motor vehicle arrests for distracted driving and seat belt violations, according to a statement from AAA, a motor vehicle club and travel organization.
