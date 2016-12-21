A bright Christmas at St. Margaret Sh...

A bright Christmas at St. Margaret Shrine

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Connecticut Post

Franceso Chiodi, 4, of Shelton, waves to the deacons as he holds hands with his father, Phil Chiodi, during a Christmas Day service at St. Margaret's Shrine in Bridgport, Conn. on Sunday, December 25, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bridgeport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 6 hr BPT 7
News Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage... Mon Samuels Furnace Man 2
the real truth about the jews Sun LEX LUTHER 1
News Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep... Dec 24 BPT 1
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... Dec 23 BPT 1
News State Disciplines Six Nurses Dec 23 BPT 1
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Dec 23 Karma 37
See all Bridgeport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bridgeport Forum Now

Bridgeport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bridgeport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Health Care
  5. Ebola
 

Bridgeport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,159

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC