A bright Christmas at St. Margaret Shrine
Franceso Chiodi, 4, of Shelton, waves to the deacons as he holds hands with his father, Phil Chiodi, during a Christmas Day service at St. Margaret's Shrine in Bridgport, Conn. on Sunday, December 25, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bridgeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|6 hr
|BPT
|7
|Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage...
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Sun
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep...
|Dec 24
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|State Disciplines Six Nurses
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Karma
|37
Find what you want!
Search Bridgeport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC