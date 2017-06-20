Watered Down Gas Is Way More Common T...

Watered Down Gas Is Way More Common Than You May Think

Faulty gas pumps mean you could be buying watered down gas, gas with sediment in it, or getting less gas than you pay for. A recent report by CheapCarInsurance.net found that gas stations across the country are failing inspections.

