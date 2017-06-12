The Papa John's Loving Teen Earns Free Pizza After Her College Essay Went Viral
Carolina Williams was accepted to Yale University after writing a heartfelt essay about her deep and abiding love of ordering pizza from Papa John's, as we reported last week . The Brentwood, Tennessee teen's essay not only earned her a spot at the prestigious Ivy League university, but now Papa John's is offering her an internship and even better-free pizza.
