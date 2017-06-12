The Papa John's Loving Teen Earns Fre...

The Papa John's Loving Teen Earns Free Pizza After Her College Essay Went Viral

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Southern Accents

Carolina Williams was accepted to Yale University after writing a heartfelt essay about her deep and abiding love of ordering pizza from Papa John's, as we reported last week . The Brentwood, Tennessee teen's essay not only earned her a spot at the prestigious Ivy League university, but now Papa John's is offering her an internship and even better-free pizza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 32 min yup 85
Kevin Wright (Johnny Kevin Wright) 1 hr what 2
How long till nobody can afford rent 1 hr news flash 25
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 5 hr Ay caramba 23
How low can you get supporting Crooked Hillary Jun 16 Your name here 6
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Jun 16 laugh a minute 843
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) Jun 16 Donnie 78
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,381 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC