Teen REALLY loves Papa John's

Many teens love pizza but one brainy Tennessee student was able to use her love of delivery pies to score admission to one of the country's top universities. Carolina Williams, a recent graduate of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., was accepted to Yale University in March with an admissions officer noting her standout answer to a short-essay prompt to write about something she loves to do: order pizza from Papa John's.

