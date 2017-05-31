Teen REALLY loves Papa John's
Many teens love pizza but one brainy Tennessee student was able to use her love of delivery pies to score admission to one of the country's top universities. Carolina Williams, a recent graduate of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn., was accepted to Yale University in March with an admissions officer noting her standout answer to a short-essay prompt to write about something she loves to do: order pizza from Papa John's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|1 hr
|Dan Rather
|32
|why are you so fat (May '13)
|Fri
|Good gawd
|47
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|Fri
|Anonymous
|21
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Educated Calvinist
|836
|Opry mills
|Fri
|uhhhhhh
|6
|Milfs Looking for Fun
|Fri
|what say you
|5
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|Fri
|thats the truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC