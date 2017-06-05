Land O'Lakes Invests In Ag Retailer S...

Land O'Lakes Invests In Ag Retailer Solutions Provider EFC Systems

1 hr ago

LAND O'LAKES INVESTS IN AG RETAILER SOLUTIONS PROVIDER EFC SYSTEMS Jun. 12, 2017 Source: Land O'Lakes news release sent via AgPR --the news distribution service for agriculture Land O'Lakes, Inc. has made a minority equity investment in EFC Systems, Inc., an ERP and Precision solution provider for the agricultural retail and distribution marketplace headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

