LAND O'LAKES INVESTS IN AG RETAILER SOLUTIONS PROVIDER EFC SYSTEMS Jun. 12, 2017 Source: Land O'Lakes news release sent via AgPR --the news distribution service for agriculture Land O'Lakes, Inc. has made a minority equity investment in EFC Systems, Inc., an ERP and Precision solution provider for the agricultural retail and distribution marketplace headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

