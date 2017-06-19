Hilton Brentwood/Nashville Suites celebrates renovations
Located at 9000 Overlook Blvd. in Brentwood, members of the Williamson, Inc. chamber, along with Brentwood Mayor Jill Burgin and city commissioner Ken Travis attended the event that showcased the new updates. These updates include two new restaurants, meeting rooms than can accommodate up to 100 people, a 24-hour mailing service, an indoor pool and all rooms are now two-room suites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
