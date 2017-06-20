City of Brentwood will maintain curre...

City of Brentwood will maintain current property tax rate for upcoming fiscal year

Brentwood City Commissioners unanimously approved the 2017-18 fiscal year property tax rate of $.36 cents per $100 of assessed value of taxed property on Monday. This is the 27th year in a row that the city of Brentwood has maintained the same tax rate, according to assistant city manager Jay Evans.

