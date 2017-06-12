City of Brentwood set to make first payment of $2 million to Williamson County Schools

The first contribution of $2 million to Williamson County Schools will be made by the city of Brentwood before the end of the fiscal year, which ends June 30. Commissioners this week unanimously approved the $2.4 million contribution May 9. The additional $400,000 will be paid by the end of August. The payment will fund Brentwood Middle and High Schools' expansion projects, which comes out of the city's Adequate Facilities Tax Fund.

