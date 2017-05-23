Upcoming weekend is the time to play in parks of Brentwood
The city of Brentwood is holding a "Play in the Parks" series of programs the weekend of May 19-21. Whether you love movies, dogs, children, cycling, hiking, food trucks or fire trucks, there will be something in one of the 14 city parks to enjoy.
