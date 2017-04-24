SVMIC bets on BI to improve data repo...

SVMIC bets on BI to improve data reporting for doctors

State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company has selected Information Builders' business intelligence and analytics suite to improve data reporting for doctors and surgeons, the companies announced Thursday. Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, SVMIC serves as a medical professional liability insurer to more than 19,000 physicians in the Southeast.

