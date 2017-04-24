SVMIC bets on BI to improve data reporting for doctors
State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company has selected Information Builders' business intelligence and analytics suite to improve data reporting for doctors and surgeons, the companies announced Thursday. Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, SVMIC serves as a medical professional liability insurer to more than 19,000 physicians in the Southeast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DM Review.
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|patrick allen boyd
|1 min
|Thats my man
|1
|Burchett for governor? The Knox County mayor is...
|1 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|10
|Street racing (May '16)
|8 hr
|drewdown
|4
|Out with the old employees in with the new
|11 hr
|Braggart
|29
|secret confessions
|13 hr
|dgccgh
|81
|Club ménage (May '11)
|14 hr
|Handyman
|239
|New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will...
|20 hr
|Scarlet
|16
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC