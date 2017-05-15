Hatty King, Nathan Keffer Head to Jim...

Hatty King, Nathan Keffer Head to Jimmy Awards After Spotlight Award Wins

Monday May 15

The two travel to New York next month to compete nationally in the Jimmy Awards on The awards presentation was the culmination of the year-long Nashville High School Musical Theatre Awards program founded by Mike Fernandez, dean of Lipscomb University's College of Entertainment & the Arts, to recognize excellence in local high school theatre. This is the first year in which TPAC has partnered with the college to implement the program, which invited 30 area high schools to submit their performances and productions for evaluation by members of the local theatre community.

