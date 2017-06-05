From the ground up,' Listed Sisters help with local Habitat House
Williamson County residents and HGTV stars of the show Listed Sisters, Lex and Alana LeBlanc recently visited the Habitat for Humanity Women's Build site on Natchez Street in Franklin to help. The sisters meet the new homeowner, Stephanie Dixon and her daughter Rennesha Turner in their living room.
