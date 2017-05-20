Election Day a slow start in Brentwoo...

Election Day a slow start in Brentwood, candidates and supporters talk about the issues

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Williamson Herald

Patrice Strebel, Gayle Hall, and Shirley Hilmer work the polling station at New Hope Community Church on Wilson Pike in Brentwood With an early voter turnout of 8.3 percent, Brentwood polls saw a slow trickle of voters on Election Day in the Brentwood City Commission race. Polls are open until 7 p.m. for constituents to cast a vote for three open seats up for re-election between four candidates vying for a spot on the Brentwood City Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama 18 min Truth hurts 11
Missing Person; Jessica Smith 3 hr Mom 3
What is the most shocking..... 6 hr Charlie Bob 6
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 11 hr truth 70
Nashville Sucks (Mar '10) 11 hr truth 85
Ashley Judd sucks 15 hr Truth hurts 7
Missy Houston (Mar '15) Thu just saying 12
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,488 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC