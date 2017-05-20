Election Day a slow start in Brentwood, candidates and supporters talk about the issues

Patrice Strebel, Gayle Hall, and Shirley Hilmer work the polling station at New Hope Community Church on Wilson Pike in Brentwood With an early voter turnout of 8.3 percent, Brentwood polls saw a slow trickle of voters on Election Day in the Brentwood City Commission race. Polls are open until 7 p.m. for constituents to cast a vote for three open seats up for re-election between four candidates vying for a spot on the Brentwood City Commission.

