Delek Logistics Partners, LP Prices Offering of $250 Million of 6.750% Senior Notes
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 18, 2017 -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP announced today that it, along with Delek Logistics Finance Corp., a subsidiary of Delek Logistics, priced an offering of $250 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.750% senior unsecured notes due 2025 at an offering price equal to 99.245 percent of par. The offering is expected to close May 23, 2017, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
