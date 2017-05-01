Delek Logistics Partners, LP Announces Schedule Change for First Quarter 2017 Conference Call
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 01, 2017 -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP today announced that, due to a scheduling conflict, the Partnership has changed the date and time of its first quarter conference call. The conference call to discuss first quarter 2017 results is now scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. CT on Monday, May 8, 2017.
