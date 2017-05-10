County school board conflicted about ...

County school board conflicted about developer's offer with strings attached

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The Williamson County Board of Education discussed the pros and cons of a $1.2 million offer from developer John T. Rochford that would fund renovations at Franklin High School for athletics in exchange for a preferential zoning agreement. In return for funds donated to athletics, Rochford, developer of the proposed Stephens Valley subdivision to be located off Sneed Road in western Williamson County, requests that the board zone the neighborhood to the Grassland/Franklin High School feeder instead of the Fairview schools feeder for the next 10 years free from the threat of rezoning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years 16 min Trump Disaster 5
Hookers in Nashville 1 hr burt 6
What is the most shocking..... 1 hr dean 7
News Documents reveal where teacher planned to take ... 1 hr cameltoe watcher 2
anti trans bigotry 1 hr zzzzzzzzzz 4
Review: Auto Masters (Oct '08) 2 hr Ivan 88
Relationship advice 2 hr lol 21
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,959,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC