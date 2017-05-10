County commission to consider referendum for sales tax increase tonight
The Williamson County Board of Commissioners will consider tonight a resolution that would call for a referendum to increase the county sales tax rate to pay for school building projects. The resolution would raise the county's current sales tax rate of 2.25 percent to 2.75 percent, or the maximum per state law.
