County budget committee approves funding for Page and Brentwood projects

Williamson County Commission Budget Committee approved unanimously, 5-0, Monday, after much conversation, a short-term funding plan for the expansion of the Page and Brentwood middle and high school campuses that would bring more seats to accommodate student growth. The last hurdle for the projects' approval will be whether the full commission approves the projects at its monthly meeting Monday, May 8. WCS Superintendent Mike Looney argues that if the projects are not funded at that time, the school board will have to resort to rezoning students, referred to as Plan B1.

