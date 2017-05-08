Brentwood city to contribute $2.4 mil...

Brentwood city to contribute $2.4 million to school expansion projects upon approval

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Williamson Herald

Williamson County Director of Schools Mike Looney and the city of Brentwood have a preliminary agreement that the city would fund $2.4 million for the Brentwood middle and high school expansion projects. The Williamson County Board of Commissioners and County Mayor Rogers Anderson have been struggling to devise a payment plan to fund multiple school capital projects, including the $17.2 million expansion of the Brentwood campuses, which house aging, overcrowded buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: 1 Man 1 Truck (Feb '09) 1 hr Becky 17
Why do people cheat? 2 hr Sam Vaknin 22
$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama 2 hr curious 17
any women witi hsv2 2 hr ted 5
secret confessions 2 hr UT Girl 94
Anyone know about TSha or Tammie Shannon ? 4 hr Just wondering 1
waxing 5 hr local 3
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,868,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC