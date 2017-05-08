Brentwood city to contribute $2.4 million to school expansion projects upon approval
Williamson County Director of Schools Mike Looney and the city of Brentwood have a preliminary agreement that the city would fund $2.4 million for the Brentwood middle and high school expansion projects. The Williamson County Board of Commissioners and County Mayor Rogers Anderson have been struggling to devise a payment plan to fund multiple school capital projects, including the $17.2 million expansion of the Brentwood campuses, which house aging, overcrowded buildings.
