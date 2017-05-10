BGA's Keith, Ravenwood's Jaisinghani ...

BGA's Keith, Ravenwood's Jaisinghani selected for prestigious scholarship program

Two students from high schools in Williamson County have been selected for the class of 2021 through the Morehead-Cain Foundation, home of the first merit scholarship program in the United States. Matthew Keith of Battle Ground Academy and Rhea Manish Jaisinghani of Ravenwood High School, both 2017 graduates, will join 64 other students from across the country and the world selected for the program when they enroll this fall at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

