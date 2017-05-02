AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "AAC Holdings, Inc. is a provider of inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. It provides detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient care services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the most shocking.....
|3 hr
|Clarke
|4
|Missy Houston (Mar '15)
|3 hr
|just saying
|12
|Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha...
|7 hr
|truth
|2
|Ashley Judd sucks
|12 hr
|Love Ashley
|5
|Nancy Van Camp (Apr '12)
|13 hr
|Viewer
|84
|patrick allen boyd
|Wed
|Concern person
|7
|Vanderbuilt employees
|Wed
|yay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC