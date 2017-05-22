AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Rating Increas...

AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monday May 22

According to Zacks, "AAC Holdings, Inc. is a provider of inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. It provides detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient care services.

