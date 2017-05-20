2017 Spotlight Award Nominees Announced

2017 Spotlight Award Nominees Announced

As Tony Award nominations were being revealed on Tuesday to honor productions and performances during the 2016-17 season, organizers of The 2017 Spotlight Awards - honoring the best in high school musical theater throughout Middle Tennessee - were tallying scores and assembling all the names of nominees for the awards presentation to be held Saturday, May 13, at Andrew Johnson Hall at Nashville's Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Erica and Miles Aubrey will host the event, which will culminate a full day of workshops at the Lipscomb University campus.

