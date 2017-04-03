Third rezoning meeting at RHS draws over 100 parents to hear - Plan A,' details on - Plan B'
About 200 parents attended a meeting at Ravenwood High School to hear district-wide rezoning plans regarding surrounding areas in Brentwood. Although many parents would prefer to stay at their current school, many have accepted the changes in the rezoning plan.
