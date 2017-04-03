Third rezoning meeting at RHS draws o...

Third rezoning meeting at RHS draws over 100 parents to hear - Plan A,' details on - Plan B'

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

About 200 parents attended a meeting at Ravenwood High School to hear district-wide rezoning plans regarding surrounding areas in Brentwood. Although many parents would prefer to stay at their current school, many have accepted the changes in the rezoning plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brentwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Out with the old employees in with the new 8 min Charlie Bob 19
megan barry liberal hypocrite 32 min huh 189
Thanx Marsha Net Neutered 17 hr Walter Einenkel 10
Strip clubs/adult bookstores 19 hr magicalwombat 2
MARK YOUNGS WIFE is sleeping around on him whil... 23 hr Tcb 4
Who is Ricky Rowe? Thu Santa 1
dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10) Thu Sweeny 25
See all Brentwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brentwood Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Williamson County was issued at April 07 at 3:30AM CDT

Brentwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brentwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Brentwood, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,896 • Total comments across all topics: 280,115,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC