Technical Tidbits 4/5: Adams stands out at spring practice, Kuchar gears up for Masters
Defensive tackle Brandon Adams, a rising sophomore out of Brentwood, TN, has been one of the most impressive players on Paul Johnson's 2017 roster so far during spring practice. There are big guys, and then there's Brandon Adams - he is listed at 6-foot-2 and 349 pounds on Tech's official website but has apparently come down from that number to some extent, per the AJC.
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tusculum Approves New Taproom To Sell Craft Beer
|3 hr
|Hmmm
|22
|dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10)
|9 hr
|Nancy 1
|24
|Out with the old employees in with the new
|9 hr
|Charlie Bob
|10
|Lauren Woodruff (Aug '10)
|10 hr
|Dusty
|12
|Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The...
|15 hr
|Nobama
|19
|Teal Mcmurtry Nashville
|Tue
|Dixie_Chick69
|4
|Clinton charitable foundstion
|Tue
|Hillary needs rea...
|2
