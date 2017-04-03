Technical Tidbits 4/5: Adams stands out at spring practice, Kuchar gears up for Masters

Defensive tackle Brandon Adams, a rising sophomore out of Brentwood, TN, has been one of the most impressive players on Paul Johnson's 2017 roster so far during spring practice. There are big guys, and then there's Brandon Adams - he is listed at 6-foot-2 and 349 pounds on Tech's official website but has apparently come down from that number to some extent, per the AJC.

