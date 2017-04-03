Second WCS rezoning meeting draws parents to hear 'Plan B,' express concerns
Brentwood Parent Rebecca Stone's children attend Woodland Middle School but will be rezoned will be rezoned for Sunset Middle School. "I am concerned that rezoning children in middle school during the formidable years at a three-year school could have a negative impact on the child," Stone said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Brentwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|Sweeny
|25
|Tusculum Approves New Taproom To Sell Craft Beer
|8 hr
|Hmmm
|22
|Out with the old employees in with the new
|14 hr
|Charlie Bob
|10
|Lauren Woodruff (Aug '10)
|15 hr
|Dusty
|12
|Trump Goes "Campaign Rally" Can't Even Fill The...
|19 hr
|Nobama
|19
|Teal Mcmurtry Nashville
|Tue
|Dixie_Chick69
|4
|Clinton charitable foundstion
|Tue
|Hillary needs rea...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brentwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC